Firefighters had to douse two burning houses over the weekend, one in Coronaca and the other in Donalds.
Coronaca fire station Chief Gary Owensby said his crew responded to a call Saturday morning on Parkland Place Road. They were joined by firefighters from the county fire service and from the Northwest, Lower Lake and Ninety Six fire stations.
Smoke was coming out through the front of the house when firefighters arrived at the scene, Owensby said. The person living there had already gotten out and moved his vehicle so firefighters could pull up close. The resident wasn't injured, but Owensby described the house as a total loss.
"He lost everything he had to either smoke or water damage," Owensby said.
The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, with some spread to a living room and laundry room, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the house. American Red Cross volunteers are helping by providing financial assistance to the displaced resident, according to a news release.
The Red Cross also stepped in to help a family whose home burned Sunday on Ellis Road in Donalds.
Cold Spring Fire Department Chief Jay Raber said he was the first to arrive Sunday evening and saw flames coming from the front porch. About a minute later, the first engine arrived, and within three minutes crews were coordinating to attack the fire from inside the house and out.
The flames were under control within about 30 minutes, Raber said, but the front of the house was close to completely destroyed. The flames had spread into the attic, and the roof and attic configuration posed a challenge for firefighters.
Raber said Donalds and Due West fire stations assisted with the initial response, but when they started battling the blaze in the attic, they requested additional help from Keowee and Antreville.
The homeowner told firefighters the fire started when cooking grease overheated and ignited. While he tried to take the pan out of the house, he dropped it, hitting the floor and spreading the burning oil. Raber said the resident wasn't seriously injured and was outside the house trying to save what he could when firefighters arrived.
With the additional help on scene, Raber said there were 45-50 firefighters responding to the call at one point.