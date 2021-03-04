Scrap metal ignited Thursday afternoon as an employee at C&C Metal Recycling tried to free a piece of scrap from the back of a trailer, Greenwood County fire officials report.
“Salvage yards have a lot of flammable materials in them, and it’s the nature of these businesses to cut them up, so you always have a risk of a fire,” said Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes.
Holmes said he saw video of when the fire started, and described seeing a C&C employee trying to pull a piece of metal from a trailer when something caused the scrap to ignite, catching the trailer on fire. The flames soon spread, and firefighters were called out to contain and douse the fire.
“If it wasn’t for them letting us use their crews and their grapple claw to pull up some of the scrap, I’m just saying it could have been worse,” Holmes said.
Crews from stations 75, 30, 50, 80, the South district and the three paid fire crews came out to help. In total, they pumped about 50,000 gallons of water onto the flames.
If firefighters hadn’t have been able to use the scrap yard’s grapple claw to access flames trapped underneath piles of scrap, Holmes said firefighters would have had to flood the piles with foam to ensure any lingering fires went out.
No one was injured. State Highway Patrol troopers and Greenwood County deputies helped block off parts of U.S. Highway 221 outside of C&C to give first responders access to the site.