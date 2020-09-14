The American Red Cross is helping a Greenwood family after their Maplewood Court apartment caught fire, according to officials.
Greenwood firefighters were called out Saturday evening to 116 Maplewood Court, where unattended food on the stove had caught fire, a Greenwood Fire Department report said. The fire spread throughout the kitchen and into the living areas of the apartment.
There was major fire damage to the kitchen, and major heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder, the report said. Greenwood CPW employees cut power to the apartment and a neighboring apartment because of the damage.
Firefighters called the Red Cross out, which is helping a family of four by providing financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials.