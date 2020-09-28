Firefighters quenched a kitchen fire Monday morning at an East Savannah Street house in Calhoun Falls, according to fire Chief Darrell Manning.
The Calhoun Falls Fire Department’s firefighters responded to the call at about 8:45 a.m., originally reported by a local police officer. Manning said when firefighters arrived, the flames were contained to the kitchen but there was smoke damage throughout the house.
Food left on the stove had caught fire, sparking the blaze, he said. Firefighters didn’t know if anyone was still inside, and a search found no one. The three adults who lived there had gotten out safely, Manning said.
Officials had to cut power to the house because of the damage, and the house was in unlivable conditions, he said. The American Red Cross was notified, and volunteers are helping the three residents with financial assistance.