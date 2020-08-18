A vacant mobile home caught fire Monday evening, and Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said no one was there when firefighters arrived.
At about 6:40 p.m. Monday, Greenwood County firefighters responded to the burning mobile home off of Shrine Club Road. Holmes said about half of the 1969-model mobile home suffered heavy fire damage originating from the bedroom.
The trailer was still connected to the electrical grid, so officials cut power to it, Holmes said. The exact cause of the fire couldn't be determined because of the extent of the damage.