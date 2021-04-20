Avoid burning outdoors for a few days as the state Forestry Commission expects conditions that can allow fires to get out of hand and spread quickly.
The Forestry Commission issued a red flag fire alert starting 7 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.
"The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly," a news release from the forestry commission said.
Low relative humidity is already enough of a wildfire risk, but sustained winds prompt more caution, SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in the release. A red flag fire alert doesn't prohibit outdoor burning but encourages people to postpone outdoor burning until the alert is lifted.
Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said local fire restrictions follow any guidance the state forestry commission puts out, and he's glad the agency is issuing a red flag alert. It's been dry lately, and he said Greenwood County has seen several grass fires over the past few weeks.