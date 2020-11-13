Rufus Floyd had been living in a small utility building in front of Cultured Cowboy.
Late Friday morning, the building was destroyed by fire, but Floyd remains undaunted.
“That stuff ain’t my life,” Floyd said. “Every chance to breathe you should enjoy."
Greenwood city firefighters responded to the blaze at 1521 Bypass 72 NE. Fire Capt. Eric Wilson said the fire started because of a space heater that was near combustible items.
Kayla Plyler was at the scene and offered Floyd money for dinner.
“I lost my stuff in a house fire, too,” Plyer said. “I know what it’s like."
More people have stopped to offer assistance.
