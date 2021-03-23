Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. will expand operations in Laurens County with a $49.5 million investment that will create 39 jobs, the company announced Tuesday.
Founded in 2016, Fibertex specializes in spunlace products and manufactures products mainly for the wipes industry.
The expansion will include a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products. Fibertex also acquired an 84-acre industrial plot next to its existing facilities at 100 Iso Parkway in Gray Court
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Laurens County a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs related to this project, which should be completed by 2023.