Two of Self Regional's Edgefield practices are merging to form Edgefield Medical Center, according to a post on the hospital system's Facebook page.
Family Healthcare Edgefield and Peachtree Medical Center, both at 100 Ridge Medical Plaza, were separate practices housed in the same building. Both were providing similar services, and were Self Regional practices.
To provide more comprehensive family care, the two practices are merging to form a rural health clinic that will provide the same services from a single practice.