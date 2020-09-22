The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Monday night plane crash near Honea Path that injured two people, the agency confirmed Tuesday morning.
The Boeing E-75, a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft, crashed at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on private property near Legion Lake Road and Brock Circle.
Abbeville County authorities said two males were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a HAZMAT team had to mitigate a fuel leak caused by the wreck.
FAA records show the 1943 biplane is registered to a Donalds man who has been licensed as a private pilot since 2013.
FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said while the FAA is investigating, the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause and will release all updates on the investigation. NTSB has not posted details about the crash.
The plane crashed less than 500 yards from the nearby Ashley Field airstrip.