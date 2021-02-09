Robert Gustafson, who led Erskine College and Theological Seminary through the formation of the Charter Institute at Erskine and the COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the presidency at the end of June.
The school's Board of Trustees announced his coming departure publicly on Tuesday. Employees were informed Friday. The body plans to form a presidential search committee at its next meeting, Feb. 19.
Gustafson, an alumnus of the school's seminary, joined Erskine on Nov. 1, 2016 as interim president on the heels of a tumultuous time at the college that saw enrollment and funding drop, cuts to staffing and action from its accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
He was appointed president the following spring and worked to shore up the institution's finances. During his tenure, the college's enrollment increased and finances improved ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Under Dr. Gustafson’s leadership since 2016, Erskine has been able to build a strong foundation for the future, which promises to be bright," The Rev. Clint Davis, board chairman, said in a released statement. "For that we thank God.”