Administrators announced Erskine College and Seminary is suspending in-person classes for at least the next two weeks.
“We are taking these actions in light of a recent situation in which an Erskine student was evaluated by medical personnel in cooperation with DHEC. DHEC did not recommend testing the student for COVID-19 but sent the student home for a minimum of two weeks,” according to a post on the college’s COVID-19 page.
In-person classes will be suspended through at least April 6, with students beginning online instruction Monday. For information, visit erskine.edu/covid-19/.