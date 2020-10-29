Thousands of workers were ready across the Upstate to respond as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta made their way through and into North Carolina.
In Greenwood, Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said preparations start the day before, coordinating with the state Department of Transportation, Greenwood's utility companies and the fire departments. He said they make sure everyone understands the potential for damage and the areas most likely to be hit hardest.
"Once that happens, I was in at 5:30 this morning and we coordinated over one central radio frequency," he said.
He spent the morning monitoring communication and coordinating between 911 calls and the responding agencies, making sure everyone who needed to respond to a call was alerted quickly.
For the most part, the storm swung north of Greenwood County, dealing considerable damage in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. More than 1,500 people were without power in the Upstate on Thursday morning, as Duke Energy, Greenwood CPW and Little River Electric Coop worked to repair lines downed by broken limbs and falling trees.
"A storm like this is something we've been tracking," Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier said. "We've got a team of meteorologists, and that's what they do."
In a windy storm like Thursday's, he said line workers can't operate bucket trucks for safety reasons. Often, customers have concerns about why repairs can't be done right away during a storm, and Mosier said ensuring the safety of line workers means sometimes delaying using necessary equipment.
Crews from the Midwest and Florida were on their way, Mosier said, to help assist with the repair work needed in the Upstate and throughout North Carolina.
"Mutual assistance is something the utilities industry couldn't live without," he said.
In Greenwood, only about 60-70 CPW customers were still without power as of 2 p.m. — earlier, about 1,400 were in the dark at once. Adam Hedden, CPW electric department director, said those without power Thursday would be back up by the end of the day.
"We've got our people staged, but we do have to coordinate," he said. "You have to make sure you're not damaging something else while repairing your lines."
He gave credit to the line workers and operations managers that made the repairs possible.
The bulk of the damage in Greenwood was from knocked-over trees and downed limbs, McKinney said. He said people reported trees down on houses on Wiley Court and Weldon Avenue. A fallen tree across Cokesbury Street, near Watford Avenue, blocked the roadway while crews worked to get it off a power line and clear the street.
Part of McKinney's job is to share information with the National Weather Service. Anyone can report storm damage to the NWS, but McKinney said he has a direct line to inform them of downed trees, flooding — or in bigger storms, evidence of straight-line winds or tornados. About 30 trees had been reported down Thursday morning in Greenwood County, he said, but few were blocking roads or causing severe damage.