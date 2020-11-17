The second time was a charm for Trey Edwards as he won the runoff election for Abbeville mayor with 402 votes to Mayor Santana Freeman’s 328 votes, according to unofficial results.
Edwards, a city councilman and site superintendent for Century Contractors, was making his second bid for mayor. He attributed Tuesday’s victory to knocking on doors and talking to people.
“It was a long haul, but it was worth it,” Edwards said, after seeing the results and exclaiming “This is it. We won.”
During his campaign, Edwards touted his decades of work in construction as part of his qualifications. He said he wants to see property owners and landlords held accountable when their properties were unsightly or in disrepair.
Edwards also said he wants to pursue grants to help with building improvements, such as to facades, and he wants to bring in small industry and help businesses beyond those on the Court Square.
“My hat is off to Mr. Edwards,” Freeman said. “I wish him well. I’m thankful for working with the council for the last four years, each and every one of them.”
Freeman became Abbeville’s first elected African American mayor in 2016. He is the area manager for GLEAMNS Head Start and a major communications officer for the South Carolina Army National Guard.
“I am thankful for serving with the council and I have no regrets,” Freeman said. “I am entering another chapter in my life and I will keep moving forward.”
For now, Freeman said, he is going to enjoy some privacy. Perhaps public service will be in his future.
“It’s time to move forward,” Edwards said. “I thank everyone who came and supported me.”
By 5 p.m., nearly 300 people had cast ballots, according to poll workers. More than 300 absentee ballots had been received. Voters continued to visit the poll at a steady trickle for the rest of the evening.
Freeman and Edwards were the top vote-getters of four candidates on Nov. 3, taking 617 and 607 votes, respectively, of 2,171 votes cast during the high-turnout election.