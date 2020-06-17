Eaton will transition its Busway product line to a new facility on Highway 25 in Hodges, creating 30 jobs, a statement from the state Department of Commerce said.
The new facility will be at 5502 Highway 25 N. in Hodges, north of Diana Pet Food and Colgate-Palmolive.
This move will help consolidate the Busway operations to meet increasing demand, the release said.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development will provide a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to assist Greenwood County with costs stemming from this project.
Eaton plans for the facility to be fully operational by the end of 2020.