Dynata — a global online market research firm — is opening up a call center at the Greenwood Mall where Sykes’ former call center was located.
Sykes closed the location in September 2018, eliminated 213 jobs.
Christian Potts, director of corporate communications for Dynata, said the center will serve as “a surge site to support U.S. political polling calls, for state and national elections, through the election date in November.”
Potts and Dynata have not made a decision on whether they want to keep the center open beyond the elections.
Doug Montague, who has more than 20 years of experience opening and managing call centers, will manage Dynata’s Greenwood location.
Dynata plans to employ 350 call center agents and 25 supervisory staff to make “calls throughout the U.S. in support of outbound polling around the 2020 elections.”
The call center will be open seven days a week, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours.
“This is to support the heavy demand spikes we see for our political polling services during election years, driving our need for significant additional capacity,” Potts said.
The call center is expected to be opened soon, “pending final inspection by the city.”
Dynata has job postings for call center agents and supervisors on Indeed, Myworkdayjobs and ZipRecruiter.
Call center agents will work part-time and be paid $10 an hour. Call center supervisors will work full-time, but the pay is not specified in the job posting.