U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan has won reelection to a sixth term in Congress, according to unofficial tallies.
“I’m just humbled to win another term in Congress,” Duncan said.
He said he was happy about the vote gains he made in Saluda and McCormick Counties.
Duncan had about 71% of the vote by about 11 p.m., with results still pending from Anderson and Greenville counties. His challenger, Democrat Hosea Cleveland, took about 28.5% of the vote.
Duncan, 54, was first elected to Congress in 2010. Prior to that he served in the state House of Representatives for eight years. A 1988 graduate of Clemson University, Duncan worked in banking before becoming President and CEO of J. Duncan Associates, a South Carolina based real estate marketing firm.
Duncan, a Laurens County resident, and his wife, Melody, have been married for more than 30 years. The couple has three sons: Graham, John Philip and Parker. Duncan and Melody are members at First Baptist Church of Clinton.
Cleveland, 62, is a retired insurance agent from Seneca. This will be his fourth time running for the seat. Cleveland was the Democratic nominee in 2016, but lost the primary in 2014 and 2018.
Cleveland had previously considered running for public office in the 1990s. However, his wife died of breast cancer and Cleveland said he needed to focus on raising his two daughters.
Cleveland attends St. Matthews Baptist Church in Westminster.