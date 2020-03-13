As the COVID-19 pandemic roils the nation, some area power companies are offering to give customers a break if they can't pay their bills.
"We know many customers may be facing unusual financial hardships as a result of COVID-19," said a post on Duke Energy's website. "That’s why we’re suspending disconnections for nonpayment effective immediately. We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during this pandemic. Thank you."
Laurens Electric Cooperative announced it would also suspend disconnections for nonpayment and encouraged customers pay by phone, app or website instead of in person.