Duke Energy is proposing a decrease in monthly fuel costs for customers in South Carolina, the utility announced Friday.
The proposal would reduce a typical customer’s bill by nearly $7, a press release on the proposal said. A typical residential customer uses about 1,000 kilowatt-hours. Those customers would see a decrease of 5.6%.
If approved, the change would go into effect in October.
The utility makes a filing every year with South Carolina’s Public Service Commission on fuel cost recovery. Fuel rates are based on the projected cost of fuel to provide electric service to customers.
Duke Energy has more than 600,000 customers in the Upstate.