Scammers have taken nearly $95,000 from Duke Energy customers in South Carolina, but Duke and the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office want to remind people how to stay safe from scams for Utility Scam Awareness Day.
Part of International Scam Awareness Week, Utility Scam Awareness Day (Wednesday) was created by Utilities United Against Scams, made up of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian utility companies and trade organizations, according to a news release from the sheriff's office and Duke. The awareness campaign is focused on educating customers and exposing scammers' tactics.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s absolutely critical to remind all utility customers to beware of impostors attempting to scam them,” said Theo Lane, Duke's government and community relations manager. “We’ve made great progress as an industry in getting the word out the past few years, and the numbers continue to improve. But we must continue to keep our customers informed and aware so they don’t become the next victims. Together, we can stop scams.”
In 2016, more than 9% of Duke customers who reported scams lost money, and so far this year less than 3% have reported being scammed.
Scammers use a variety of tactics. Some tell customers their utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if payment isn't made. They might request payment through prepaid debit cards or mobile apps, such as Cash App, Venmo or Zelle.
Some scammers are promising to mail refund checks for overpayments if they can confirm a customer's personal data, and will ask for birthdays or Social Security numbers.
"When in doubt, customers should call the number on their bill to confirm or deny a scam," said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly. "It is despicable for anyone to target anyone to steal their hard-earned money, but targeting the elderly is the lowest form of scam artist."
Utility companies don't specify how customers should make a payment, and offer a variety of ways to pay, the release said. Customers with past due accounts receive multiple advance notices, usually by mail and in their bill.
If a customer suspects someone is trying to scam them, the release said to hang up, delete the email or shut the door. Contact the utility company at the number on the most recent bill or on the company's website.
Visit duke-energy.com/stopscams for more information.