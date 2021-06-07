A driver is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run wreck in Saluda County.
The crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 1 near Topaz Road, which is about two miles west of Batesburg.
A northbound 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan struck a 2020 Sanmen moped from behind, then left the scene, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. The moped driver, who was wearing reflective clothing but not a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.
Bolt said the minivan driver, 27-year-old Amanda Sandin of Leesville, turned herself in at 1:45 a.m. Monday and was awaiting a bond hearing as of 6:40 a.m. She was not injured.
Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
This is a developing story.