Eddie Morgan should have been celebrating his birthday on Friday. Instead, he died after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the block of U.S. Highway 25 North where he lived.
Hours after the 62-year-old’s family and pastor joined Highway Patrol Trooper Joel Hovis for a press conference urging anyone with information to come forward, and at about 8:15 p.m., he shared that the driver that struck Morgan had been found and arrested.
Alvin Lee Todd Robinson, 33, of Donalds was arrested Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule IV substance and driving under suspension, third and subsequent offense.
During the Friday morning press conference, Morgan’s family spoke out, urging the public to come forward with any information they had.
“Today is my uncle’s birthday. He passed away on his birthday from an accident,” his niece, Katrina Chiles, said as her voice quivered with emotion while speaking to the press at 11 a.m. “You could have thought you hit a deer, or a dog — it was an accident. Please come forward for the sake of this family.”
The wreck happened at 11:54 p.m. Thursday along the 2200 block of Montague Ave. Extension.
Morgan was walking along the road and was struck by a southbound vehicle, according to Cpl. Matthew Southern with the Highway Patrol. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Morgan died at Self Regional Medical Center about a half-hour later.