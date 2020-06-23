A Laurens man died and another was flown to a hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon in Laurens County, according to officials.
Michael Shockley, 22, died at the scene of the wreck, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said. The wreck happened at 3:44 p.m. on East Jerry Road, about two miles north of Laurens, said state Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis. Shockley and a 21-year-old male passenger were in a 1997 Ford SUV when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Hovis said.
Neither person was restrained and both were trapped and had to be mechanically removed from the vehicle. Shockley died at the scene of the wreck, and the passenger was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment, Hovis said.