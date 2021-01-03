A driver has died after a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Greenwood County.
The driver was in a 2000 Jeep sport utility vehicle, heading west on Florida Avenue near S.C. 225, said state Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern. At about 4 a.m., the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, killing the driver.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and state Highway Patrol are investigating the wreck.
The driver’s identity was not immediately available.