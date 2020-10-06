A Newberry man died in a single-vehicle wreck Monday night near Kinards.
Jacob Cordell Adams, 38, died at the scene of the wreck, and an autopsy is scheduled for this week, said Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.
Adams was in a 1991 Ford pickup truck heading west on U.S. 76, said state Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern. At about 10:15 p.m., near the highway's intersection with Riser Road, the truck went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch, a fence and several trees, killing Adams at the scene.
Adams wasn't wearing a seat belt, and was trapped in the truck, Southern said. The Newberry County Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol are investigating the wreck.