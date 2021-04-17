A driver died and two children were injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday about a mile south of Saluda, according to the state Highway Patrol.
At about 1 a.m., a 2006 Mercury Mariner SUV heading south on Pencreek Road near Dean Road went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Miller said. The vehicle's other occupants, two juveniles, were injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital.