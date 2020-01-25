A driver died Saturday while at a hospital following a wreck Thursday in Newberry County.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck heading west on Kibler’s Bridge Road in Newberry County went off the right side of the road, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a tree and overturning, Bolt said. The truck then caught fire.
The driver was the truck’s sole occupant, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died Saturday, Bolt said.
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office could not immediately be reached to identify the driver.