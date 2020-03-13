One driver died while another was not injured after a head-on crash just south of Johnston, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at 6:20 p.m. Friday along S.C. Highway 121 near its intersection with S.C. Highway 191.
A northbound 2006 Ford car crossed the centerline, striking a southbound 2012 Ford pickup truck, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
He said the driver of the car, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at a nearby hospital. The pickup truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.