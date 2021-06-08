A driver died Monday night after a single-vehicle wreck in Saluda County.
The crash happened at 10:55 p.m. along Goff Road near Church Road, which is about 3 miles west of Batesburg-Leesville, said Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol.
Miller said a southbound 2004 Nissan Xterra SUV went off the left side of the road, then back onto the road and off the right side, striking a tree.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the vehicle and died of their injuries, Miller said. The vehicle had no passengers.
