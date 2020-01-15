An 81-year-old man was killed after a single-vehicle wreck at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday near the Gatewood subdivision.
Gary Hudson Smith Jr., of West Creek Road in Greenwood, died at the scene after his vehicle crashed into trees along Chinquapin Road near Westover Street, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
A gray Ford SUV heading west on Chinquapin when the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the left side the road, Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol said. The SUV struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
Smith was wearing a seat belt. He was the vehicle's sole occupant.
The coroner's office and the state Highway Patrol are investigating.