A driver died and one of their passengers was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night in Laurens County, according to a state Highway Patrol official.
The wreck happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 56 on Interstate 26, two miles east of Clinton, said trooper Joe Hovis. The driver was westbound in a pickup truck that ran off the left side of the highway, hit a median and overturned on the eastbound side.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck, dying at the scene, Hovis said. There were two passengers. One wore a seat belt and wasn't injured while the other was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
As of about 9:30 p.m., the driver's identity was not yet available from the Laurens County Coroner's Office.