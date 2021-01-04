A utility pole was broken Monday morning along Dixie Drive when a driver ran off the road, according to officials.
Malachi Harrison, 19, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata north along Dixie Drive when he ran off the right side of the road, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The wreck happened at about 7:35 a.m. near Dixie Drive's intersection with Deadfall Road.
Harrison's car struck a Duke Energy utility pole, then a tree, Bolt said. Harrison was wearing a seat belt and was not seriously injured, but was charged with driving too fast for conditions, Bolt said.