A driver is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run wreck in Saluda County.
Timothy Sean Cyrus, 43, of Ridge Spring died at the scene of the wreck Sunday night, according to the Saluda County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 1 near Topaz Road, which is about two miles west of Batesburg.
A northbound 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan struck the 2020 Sanmen moped Cyrus was driving from behind, then left the scene, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. Cyrus, who was wearing reflective clothing but not a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.
Bolt said the minivan driver, 27-year-old Amanda Sandin of Leesville, turned herself in at 1:45 a.m. Monday and was charged with hit and run in a wreck with death.
Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.