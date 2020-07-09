A fallen tree left about 1,700 Duke energy customers without power Thursday morning, and crews are on site working to restore the connection.
The outage was first reported at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Duke Energy outage map, leaving 1,693 customers without power from the area south of the Greenwood County Airport to nearly S.C. Highway 178, and from the area of Chatham Drive south to near Belle Meade Road.
Duke Government and Community Relations District Manager Theo Lane said a tree uprooted overnight, landing on a power line. The tree broke off the top of one utility pole and damaged four others.
Crews are on scene working to restore power, and Lane said they're trying to reroute power around the damage to possibly restore power to some people near Northside Drive early.
The outage map listed an estimated time of restoration at 4 p.m., but Lane said he thought crews could have power restored as soon as lunchtime.