A state-owned truck equipped to respond to winter weather conditions was among three vehicles involved in a wreck in northern Greenville County that left two dead.
The wreck happened at 8:31 p.m. Thursday along U.S. 276/Geer Highway near Church of God Circle, about 12 miles north of Travelers Rest.
A Chevrolet Camaro traveling west went left of center on the two-lane highway, striking an eastbound Mini Cooper head-on, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol. Miller said the Camaro continued on, striking a westbound state Department of Transportation dump truck equipped with a plow before the car overturned.
The drivers of Cooper and Camaro both died at the scene. Their names had not been released as of 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Highway Patrol is investigating and has not said whether road conditions were a factor. The wreck happened as districts were announcing delays and closures for Friday because of concerns about icy roads.