A Donalds man died Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on S.C. Highway 49.
Kevin Bruce McClain, 54, of 1104 Smith St. Extension, Donalds died at about 7:45 p.m. at the scene, said Laurens County Coroner Vickie Cheek.
The collision happened at about 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. Highway 49 and Curry Road, about three miles East of Laurens, said trooper Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol. A driver in a 2003 Honda was headed north on Highway 49, turning left onto Curry Road when McClain's 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the Honda.
Hovis said McClain wasn't wearing a helmet and was thrown from his motorcycle.
The wreck is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.