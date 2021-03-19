State officials are asking bird lovers to take down their feeders in a bid to protect their feathered friends until early April.
The state Department of Natural Resources received reports that the Pine Siskin, a nomadic species of finch found throughout North America, which have streaks of yellow along their otherwise brown-streaked wings, are getting sick from dirty bird feeders.
“Those who have bird feeders should take them down until early April, when Pine Siskins have begun to migrate north,” according to DNR’s website. “Temporarily removing bird feeders from your yard will not prevent wild birds from returning after the feeder is put back up.”
Many people like to feed wild birds, but dirty feeders can hold spoiled feed and waste that can harbor bacteria, mold and transmissible diseases. DNR recommends thoroughly cleaning seed feeders once a month with one-part liquid chlorine bleach to nine parts hot water. Feeders should air dry completely before refilling.
Nectar feeders should be cleaned each time they’re refilled, using four-parts hot water to one-part vinegar. Store bird food in a cool area in containers that repel rodents and water, and dispose of any food that is wet, smells musty or appears moldy, DNR’s website advises.