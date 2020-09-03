A 15-year-old boy drowned in a Laurens County lake, according to officials.
Max Hofbaur, of Greenville, drowned in Lake Rabon in Hickory Tavern, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp. An autopsy will be performed in the morning.
Hofbaur was one of several people jumping off a bridge on Wilsontown Road into the lake, said Greg Lucas, state Department of Natural Resources spokesman. At about 3:30 p.m., Hofbaur went underwater and did not resurface. Divers recovered his body about 2 hours later at 5:23 p.m.
Lucas said DNR's divers found Hofbaur and were joined by the Abbeville County dive team and the Western Laurens Swift Water Rescue team for the search.