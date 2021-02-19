An Emerald High School student had a loaded handgun on campus, Greenwood County School District 50 announced Friday.
Law enforcement discovered the gun after administrators reported students potentially smoking in a bathroom, according to a press release.
The student is in custody and was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The district said it will discipline the student according to board policy. The district’s website said the policy is to expel any student who brings a weapon to campus.
Bringing a weapon onto campus is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to $1,000 upon conviction.