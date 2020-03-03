Kathryn Benjamin will soon take the reins from departing Greenwood High Principal Chad Evans, who is becoming director of evaluation for Greenwood County School District 50.
Benjamin has been principal at Brewer Middle School for the past four years.
“I’m honored to be selected to lead a school with such a rich history,” Benjamin said in a released statement. “I look forward to working with the students, staff and stakeholders at Greenwood High as we continue to build upon a tremendous tradition of excellence in academics, arts, and athletics. I’m confident that I will have a positive impact on the lives of our students and GHS Family.”
Benjamin comes to the role with a bachelor’s degree in history from Erskine College, and a master's from Southern Wesleyan University. She also received her K-12 administrative certification from Western Governors University.
Benjamin began her career in District 50 as a social studies teacher at Greenwood High School. She worked in the district for 28 years.
“During her career in Greenwood 50, Mrs. Benjamin has proven to be an effective teacher leader and difference-maker for students,” Beth Taylor, director of secondary education, said in the district’s release. “Greenwood High School will benefit from her innovation, enthusiasm, and leadership.”
Superintendent Steve Glenn called Benjamin "an outstanding educator"
“She has a proven track record of achieving success in our district and a real passion for all students," he said in a released statement. "Her rapport with teachers and familiarity with our district is an added bonus.”
The Brewer Middle School principal position has been posted.