Merrywood Elementary School was briefly under a lockout Friday morning following an unfounded bomb threat from a child.
A child called in a bomb threat to the school, but there wasn't any credible danger, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Capt. Cody Bishop said. Greenwood County School District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves said law enforcement put the school on lockout.
A social media post made by the district at 11:23 a.m. said the lockout had been lifted.
Lockout is when everyone is brought inside the building and all outside doors are locked, Graves said. Inside operations are normal.
Bishop said deputies were speaking with the child who called the threat in and working with his parents to handle the issue.