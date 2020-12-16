Several students at Northside Middle School were disciplined after fights happened in a boys’ bathroom, Johnathan Graves, communications director for Greenwood County School District 50, said Wednesday.
Northside administrators learned about the fights after videos were posted on social media.
No students were injured, Graves said.
“We appreciate school administration acting swiftly and promptly in dealing with this matter,” Graves said in a released statement. “The safety of our students is our top priority.”