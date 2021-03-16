Three familiar faces will have new roles with Greenwood County School District 50 at the start of next school year.
The district tapped Kristen Hopkins to lead Lakeview Elementary School as its next principal. Interim Principal Anna Haynes is at Lakeview’s helm as Principal Latasha Goodwin has been out on medical leave.
Hopkins is assistant principal at Mays Elementary School, and she was a teacher and assistant principal in District 52.
“Lakeview offers a quality educational experience for all students,” Hopkins said in a press release. “I look forward to building positive relationships with our faculty, staff, and parents as we continue to provide our students with the building blocks for future success.”
Haynes will stay with District 50, but her next assignment hasn’t been announced.
Woodfields Elementary Principal Travis Blizzard will serve as director of the Adult Education Center. During the past 24 years, he worked as principal, teacher, assistant principal and summer school coordinator for District 50.
“I look forward to my new role at the Adult Education Center,” Blizzard said in the release. “I am confident that our collective efforts as a Center will have a positive impact on the learning and lives of our students and staff.”
Janette Miller, currently assistant principal at Woodfields, will move into the role Blizzard is vacating. The incoming principal has worked in education for 30 years, serving as a teacher, guidance counselor, instructional specialist, global career development facilitator and assistant principal.
“Over the last four years, I have built great relationships with the students, staff, and parents at Woodfields in my role as Assistant Principal,” she said in the release. “I look forward to continuing my work with the teachers and staff of our school as we strive to improve the overall success of all of our students.”