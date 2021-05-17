Emerald High School was briefly under a hold Monday afternoon that was lifted minutes later, according to a post on the district’s social media pages.
Johnathan Graves, director of communications for Greenwood School District 50, said district officials and law enforcement were investigating a situation at the school.
Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said there was an unfounded threat written on a bathroom wall.
Investigators deemed everything to be safe and the school is back to normal operations, Graham said.
“All of the students and staff are safe and the school has returned to a normal schedule,” the district’s post says.