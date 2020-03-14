State health officials announced Saturday afternoon that six more people had tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the state's total number of cases to 19.
Two of the new cases are in Kershaw County, increasing the total cases there to 10. Three were reported in Beaufort County, with two of the patients having had close personal contact with someone who tested positive in another state.
The sixth person who tested positive is a resident of the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. It is unknown how the patient contracted the coronavirus and the facility is working with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to identify all contacts and prevent the spread of the infection to other residents.
As of Saturday's announcement, no one in the Lakelands has tested positive for COVID-19.