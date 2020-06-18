A raccoon found in Hodges tested positive for rabies, and officials say there are no known exposures to the disease, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The raccoon was found near Smith Drive and Pine Drive in Hodges, and was submitted for testing Tuesday at DHEC’s laboratory, and was confirmed to have it Wednesday.
Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch or the saliva of an infected animal is urged to wash the affected area immediately with soap and water, the release said, and be sure to get medical attention before reporting it to DHEC.
If a pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this raccoon, or is found with unexplained wounds, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Pets should be kept up to date on their rabies vaccinations. This raccoon is the second animal in Greenwood County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 58 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.