A raccoon found in Greenwood tested positive for rabies, and while officials say there are no known human exposures to the disease, one dog was exposed, a release from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
The raccoon was found near Sherard Road and Cabin Road in Greenwood was submitted for testing Wednesday at DHEC's laboratory and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday.
"It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal," Terri McCollister, DHEC's Rabies Program Team Leader, said in the release. "The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose or mouth."
If a pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this raccoon, or is found with unexplained wounds, contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Pets should be kept up to date on their rabies vaccinations. This raccoon is the first animal in Greenwood County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been 17 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. In 2020, three of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in the state were in the county.