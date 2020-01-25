Greenwood High School’s resource officer has been back at work since state agents cleared him of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from a complaint made in November.
Deputy Will Stroup was put on paid leave Nov. 11 after Greenwood police received a complaint about a possible incident off school campus. The complaint was turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division because it involved a deputy, and after more than a month, SLED cleared Stroup of any allegations and closed its investigation, said SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Stroup went back to work on Jan. 6, when students returned from the winter break.
“We’re glad to have him back,” Kelly said. “He does a great job.”
Crosby said there are two other active SLED investigations in Greenwood, one stemming from a June complaint of “sexual activities” at the Greenwood County Detention Center and the other an investigation into the in-custody death of an inmate.
On June 6, SLED began an investigation into possible policy violations of a sexual nature at the county jail. Maj. Lonnie Smith, jail administrator, said then that some employees were on leave pending the outcome of that investigation. Crosby said Friday that the case was still active and open.
Then, in late November, SLED began investigating the in-custody death of 53-year-old Tracy Sims. Sims died at Self Regional Medical Center while in custody as an inmate at the county jail, where she had been booked on two drug counts.
While detained, Sims reported having medical issues and was evaluated by an on-site nurse before being taken to the hospital. She showed signs of distress when first detained, but she declined medical attention, according to a report. Moments later, she appeared to be acting normally, but would later have the medical emergency that would send her to the hospital.
Detectives reported finding what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia during a search prior to Sims’ arrest.
Crosby said the case was still open and under investigation, but that at this point SLED agents do not suspect any foul play. He said they are waiting for medical documentation to be provided so they can finish their investigation.