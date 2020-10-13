Deputies are looking for a runaway teen who was last seen at Emerald High School, according to officials.
Lyndsey Lynn Nalley, 16, didn't return home after school Tuesday afternoon, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. Deputies don't suspect foul play and are trying to reach out to anyone who knows her to find out where she might have gone.
Nalley was described in a Greenwood County CodeRED alert as a white girl weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen at Emerald High School, wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. She might be with a white male, the alert said.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call 911, Kelly said.