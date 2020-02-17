Laurens County deputies are seeking information about an injured man found Sunday lying on the side of a road.
Deputies were called out at about 8 a.m. Sunday to an area near the bridge on Brown Road, where they found an injured man lying on the side of the road, according to a post on the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The man is 49 years old and appeared to have been severely assaulted.
Sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said the man was still in critical condition Monday morning, and had wounds mostly on his face and head.
“Unfortunately, due to the victim’s condition we have limited information as to what occurred and where it occurred,” the post said. “If you have any information regarding an assault that may have occurred on this date or in the area, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).”
Snow said she couldn’t release any additional information about the man or this situation, and a report on when deputies found the man was not available for release.